Pokemon Go’s Froakie Community Day Special Research: A Bubbly Disposition

The highly anticipated Froakie Community Day in Pokemon Go will feature a paid Special Research quest called A Bubbly Disposition. This event focuses on the Gen 6 starter Pokemon, Froakie. During the Community Day, Froakie spawns will be boosted and players will have increased chances of encountering a Shiny Froakie.

One of the highlights of this event is the opportunity to teach Greninja, the evolved form of Froakie, the powerful Water-type Charged Attack called Hydro Cannon. Additionally, Greninja will now be able to learn the Water-type Fast Attack called Water Shuriken.

In addition to the boosted spawns and new attacks, players can also embark on the Bubbly Disposition Special Research quest. This paid quest consists of four steps, each with its own set of tasks and rewards.

Some of the tasks in Step 1 include making 5 Nice Throws, catching 15 Froakie, and powering up Pokemon 10 times. Completing these tasks will reward players with 3000 Stardust, a Froakie encounter, and other items.

Step 2 involves transferring 10 Pokemon, catching 15 Froakie, and evolving 3 Froakie. The rewards for completing this step include 4500 XP, a Froakie encounter, and a Lucky Egg.

Step 3 requires players to make 3 Great Curveball Throws, catch 15 Froakie, and evolve 1 Frogadier. The rewards for Step 3 include 4500 Stardust, a Frogadier encounter, and a Rocket Radar.

The final step, Step 4, involves claiming rewards such as Ultra Balls, a Froakie encounter, and Silver Pinap Berries. Completing Step 4 will reward players with 5500 XP, a Greninja encounter, and Rare Candy.

To participate in the Bubbly Disposition Special Research quest, players will need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for a nominal fee. It is recommended to log in during the event to claim the quest, as it will be easier to complete the tasks during the designated Community Day hours.

Get ready for an exciting Community Day filled with Froakie spawns, shiny opportunities, and the chance to complete the A Bubbly Disposition Special Research quest. Good luck, trainers!