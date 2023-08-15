Pokémon Company Addresses Concerns About Pace of Pokémon Game Releases

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet had record-breaking sales on the Nintendo Switch, but they were also plagued with numerous bugs and frustrating raid battle performance. This has led to debates among fans about whether developer Game Freak is releasing too many Pokémon games too quickly. The Pokémon Company has now officially responded to these concerns.

Chief Operating Officer Takato Utsunomiya stated during an interview at the Pokémon World Championship tournament that the company has followed a strategy of constant releases in order to provide new experiences for customers. However, he acknowledged that there have been discussions about how to maintain this approach while ensuring the introduction of high-quality products.

Although this statement doesn’t confirm a slowdown in the pace of Pokémon game releases, it does indicate that changes may be on the horizon. As the Pokémon Company serves as the face of the franchise worldwide, this development is significant in the ongoing debate about the future of Pokémon video games.

Even before the release of Scarlet and Violet, some fans had expressed frustration with the graphical shortcomings of the Pokémon franchise as it transitioned to a semi-open world format. Comparisons were made between the quality of visuals in Pokémon: Legends of Arceus and popular games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Despite the differences in structure and priorities, there was a desire among Pokémon fans to see the series make a substantial leap forward with increased development time and resources.

However, considering the continued success of each new Pokémon game in the series, it is unlikely that Nintendo or Game Freak will drastically alter their current release cycle in the near future.