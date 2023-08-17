Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Podcast Production

A recent survey conducted by The Podcast Host reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) is already making an impact on how podcast creators produce their shows. Out of the more than 600 independent producers surveyed, 42% confirmed that they have started using some form of AI in their show production.

For the remaining 58% who have not yet adopted AI tools, the main reason cited is a lack of knowledge about AI and how it can be integrated into their podcast workflows.

Among those who have embraced AI, the survey found that the most common use is topic idea generation, with 49% of creators relying on AI to help generate show content. Additionally, 18% use AI to search for guests for their episodes.

AI tools like ChatGPT are also being leveraged by indie creators, with 43% using them for script writing, making it the second most common use of AI technology. Another 30% reported using AI for writing their show notes.

Katie Paterson, from The Podcast Host, emphasizes that while generative AI tools may not always provide the most original show ideas, they can serve as a catalyst to explore new angles and stimulate creativity. However, she cautions that AI-generated scripts often require thorough editing to sound natural and align with the host’s speaking style.

Paterson also addresses potential pitfalls in using AI, such as the need for independent research to ensure the reliability of AI-generated answers. She suggests a combination of different sources for research and highlights the availability of AI-powered fact-checking tools to verify information accuracy.

In summary, AI is increasingly being utilized by podcast creators, primarily for topic idea generation and script writing. While AI tools offer benefits in terms of efficiency and creativity, content producers need to be mindful of editing for naturalness and fact-checking for accuracy.