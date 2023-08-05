Poco Launches Poco M6 Pro with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Poco has officially introduced the Poco M6 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is available in two memory configurations – 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. It also includes a microSD card slot that supports storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Running on Android 13-based MIUI 14, the Poco M6 Pro offers two major Android version upgrades and three years of security updates. The device is equipped with a 6.79-inch FullHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a centered punch hole housing an 8MP selfie camera.

The rear of the phone features a glass back and houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the Poco M6 Pro supports 18W fast charging via the USB-C port. The package also includes a bundled adapter that allows for up to 22.5W charging.

Additional features of the Poco M6 Pro include 5G connectivity, an IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device carries an IP53 rating, providing some level of water and dust resistance.

It is important to note that the Poco M6 Pro is a rebranded version of the Redmi 12 5G, which was recently launched in India. However, Xiaomi has not made any software promises for the Redmi 12 5G.

The Poco M6 Pro will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart in India, starting from August 9. It comes in Power Black and Forest Green color options. The 4GB/64GB variant is priced at INR10,999 ($135/€120), while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at INR12,999 ($160/€140). Customers using an ICICI Bank credit/debit card can avail an instant discount of INR1,000 ($12/€11) on their purchase.

On the other hand, the Redmi 12 5G is available in three memory configurations – 4GB/128GB, 6GB/12GB, and 8GB/256GB, priced at INR11,999 ($145/€130), INR13,499 ($165/€150), and INR15,499 ($190/€170) respectively.