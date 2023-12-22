Rumored POCO M6 5G to Bring High Storage Capacity and Affordable Price Tag

According to recent rumors, the highly anticipated POCO M6 5G is set to launch in India very soon. The official announcement is scheduled for December 22, 2023, at 12 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, POCO has given us a glimpse of the device’s key feature – its storage capacity.

POCO shared a teaser image on social media, hinting that the smartphone will come with an impressive 256GB of internal storage. This will give users ample space to store their files, photos, and apps. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

One of the most exciting aspects of the POCO M6 5G is its expected price tag. POCO has hinted that the starting price will be just under 10,000 INR, which roughly converts to 120 US Dollars. This makes the phone highly affordable, especially considering the generous storage option.

In terms of display, the POCO M6 5G will boast a large 6.74-inch HD+ screen. The display will offer a speedy 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid animations. The brightness will peak at 600 nits, allowing for great visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. Additionally, the device will have a 180Hz touch sampling rate, enhancing the overall touch responsiveness.

Other notable features of the POCO M6 5G include a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, offering long usage hours without constant recharging. The phone is expected to come with multiple RAM options of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, along with the choice of 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Users will also have the option to expand the storage further via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The POCO M6 5G will feature a 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear, capturing stunning photos and videos. On the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, allowing users to capture beautiful self-portraits. The device will run on the latest Android 13 OS, customized with MIUI 14 skin.

Rumors suggest that the POCO M6 5G might actually be a rebranded version of the recently released Redmi 13C 5G. This similarity could mean that users can expect a similar experience but at a more affordable price point.

Stay tuned for more updates as we cover the launch event tomorrow and bring you all the details of this exciting budget smartphone.