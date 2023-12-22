POCO M6 5G: Unveiling the Budget Smartphone Beast

POCO, the renowned Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to launch its latest budget-friendly offering, the POCO M6 5G, in India. The official announcement is scheduled for December 22, 2023, at 12 PM IST. However, before the launch, the company has released a teaser revealing some exciting details about the device’s storage capacity.

The teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter), showcases an image poster that hints at the POCO M6 5G’s storage capabilities. According to the teaser, the smartphone will come with an impressive internal storage option of up to 256GB. Furthermore, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The pricing of the device has also been teased, with the base model expected to be priced at just under 10,000 INR (approximately 120 US Dollars).

Moving on to its specifications, the POCO M6 5G is equipped with a tall 6.74-inch HD+ display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Fueling the device is a massive 5,000mAh battery pack, capable of supporting 18W fast charging. In terms of memory, it is anticipated to come in three configurations: 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, along with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the rear of the POCO M6 5G boasts a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary lens. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the device will come pre-installed with Android 13 OS, based on the MIUI 14 custom skin.

Rumors suggest that the POCO M6 5G is a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi 13C 5G. However, fans and tech enthusiasts will have to wait until the official launch event to confirm this speculation. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage of the POCO M6 5G’s unveiling tomorrow.