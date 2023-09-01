CityLife

Sony Launches PlayStation Publisher Sale on Steam and Epic Games Store

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the launch of the ‘PlayStation Publisher Sale’ on both Steam and Epic Games Store. The promotion, running until September 7, offers discounts of up to 75% on various games.

The sale includes a wide range of titles that are available on both platforms, except for Helldivers, which is exclusive to Valve’s marketplace. PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst previously stated that Sony games would have at least a year’s exclusivity on consoles before being released on PC, with the exception of live service games.

Live service games, such as those with strong community engagement, may have simultaneous releases on PC and PlayStation platforms. Hulst mentioned that Sony plans to have 12 live service games in the market by March 2026, compared to three in the previous business year ending March 2021.

Sony has also expressed its intention to release half of its game portfolio on PC and mobile by 2025. This move signifies the company’s commitment to expanding its reach beyond traditional console gaming and catering to a wider audience.

With the PlayStation Publisher Sale, gamers on Steam and Epic Games Store can take advantage of significant discounts on a variety of exciting titles. Sony’s strategic approach to multi-platform releases demonstrates its adaptability and pursuit to deliver high-quality gaming experiences across different platforms.

