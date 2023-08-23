Introducing PlayStation Portal Remote Player and the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset and Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds

Sony has announced new updates for their upcoming hardware products that will enhance the gaming experience for PlayStation 5 (PS5) players. The new devices include the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset, and the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds.

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player is a dedicated device that brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand. It features an 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, providing a high-definition visual experience. The device includes key features of the DualSense wireless controller, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. It connects remotely to the PS5 over Wi-Fi, allowing players to seamlessly switch between playing on their PS5 and the PlayStation Portal. The PlayStation Portal supports supported games installed on the PS5 console and uses the DualSense controller.

The Pulse Elite Wireless Headset and Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds offer next-level audio performance for an immersive gaming experience. The Pulse Elite Wireless Headset features lossless audio, a retractable boom mic, and AI-enhanced noise rejection to filter out background sounds. It comes with a charging hanger for convenient storage and charging. The Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds provide a premium portable audio experience with dual microphones and AI-enhanced noise rejection. Both devices use custom-designed planar magnetic drivers for audiophile-level listening experience.

These devices connect to the PlayStation Portal and PS5 using PlayStation Link, Sony’s new wireless audio technology. PlayStation Link delivers low latency, lossless audio, and allows for easy switching between multiple PlayStation Link hosts. A USB adapter is included with the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset and Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds for use with PS5, and the adapter can also be used with PC and Mac for the same audio experience.

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player will be available later this year for $199.99. The Pulse Elite Wireless Headset and Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds will be available for $149.99 and $199.99 respectively. More details, including pre-order dates and launch dates, will be announced soon.

Sony is committed to enhancing the audio experience in gaming and providing immersive gameplay through enhanced sound. These new devices are part of Sony’s ongoing efforts to bring innovative products to the market and enhance the player experience.

Definitions:

– Lossless audio: High-quality audio that preserves the original sound without any loss of data or quality.

– Adaptive triggers: A feature of the DualSense controller that allows game developers to create different levels of resistance in the triggers based on in-game actions.

– Haptic feedback: A feature of the DualSense controller that provides tactile feedback to players, simulating various sensations.

– Planar magnetic drivers: A type of driver technology used in headphones that uses a thin diaphragm with planar magnets to produce sound.

Sources:

– Sony PlayStation Blog