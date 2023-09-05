PlayStation UK’s Tweet Sparks Trend of “19 Inches of What”

A recent tweet from PlayStation UK about the Collector’s Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has inadvertently sparked a trend asking “19 inches of what?” The special Collector’s Edition, priced at $230, includes a SteelBook display case, a digital copy of the game, pre-order bonuses, and a 19-inch statue featuring Spider-Man Peter Parker, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Venom.

While promoting the renewed availability of the Collector’s Edition on PlayStation Direct, the PlayStation UK account tweeted, “Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more with the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition.” However, the wording of the tweet led to a variety of innuendo jokes and confusion, resulting in the trend of “19 Inches of What” on social media.

One popular response to the tweet asked, “19 inches of what now?” and gained nearly 13,000 likes. The trend has sparked both confusion and humor, with some photoshopping amusing images like Kratos holding a 19-inch cucumber.

Despite the Twitter trend, those who manage to get their hands on the Collector’s Edition will be able to see for themselves whether the statue truly encompasses “19 inches of Venom and more.” Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for PlayStation 5.

This article is based on “PlayStation UK’s Tweet About Spider-Man 2 Statue Talked About “19 Inches of What”” by Brianna Reeves.