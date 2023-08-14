Tennis On-Court: A Realistic VR Tennis Experience

Tennis On-Court is an upcoming VR tennis simulation game for Playstation VR 2. It aims to provide players with the most realistic tennis experience possible. The game offers various modes and features to enhance gameplay.

Players will have the opportunity to perfect their tennis techniques, such as lift, slice, and dropshot. The VR game includes both an arcade mode and a realistic mode, allowing players to choose their preferred playstyle. Additionally, there are three different movement modes to choose from: teleport, manual, and automatic.

Tennis On-Court offers a wide range of customization options. Players can choose from 13 different rackets, each with unique characteristics. There are also six stadiums with different surfaces, including clay, grass, and hard courts. The game promises “world-class physics” that differentiate between different court types.

For new players or those who may be struggling, the game provides five assists to help improve gameplay. These assists include service hit assist, position assist, and ball trajectory correction. Players can also customize the appearance and clothing of their avatars.

In Tennis On-Court, players can compete against friends or AI opponents. When playing against the computer, users can choose from four difficulty levels and even select whether their opponent is left- or right-handed. Additionally, players can participate in online singles or doubles matches against friends or be matched up with other opponents through matchmaking. Ambitious players can also take part in online championships.

The game offers additional training modes to practice before matches. There is even a spectator mode for those who want to watch their friends or competitors play live.

Tennis On-Court is set to be released on October 20, 2023, and can already be added to the wishlist in the Playstation Store. Get ready for an immersive and realistic VR tennis experience.