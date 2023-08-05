Weekly PlayStation Store Updates for PlayStation Owners

Sony continues to provide new content, add-ons, and games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus users every week. Here is the latest update from the global PlayStation Store.

In North America, the July PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup offers Alan Wake Remastered for PS5 and PS4, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for both consoles, and Endling – Extinction is Forever for PS4 and PS5. PlayStation VR owners can now enjoy Human Anatomy VR, a fascinating virtual reality experience exploring the human body.

Additionally, there are several thrilling games available for both PS4 and PS5, catering to various gaming preferences. From the agricultural simulation game Agriculture to classic arcade title Arcade Archives KING & BALLOON, and the intense B99 Overclocked, gamers can find something that suits their taste.

The update for European PlayStation users has not been disclosed yet, so stay tuned for more information on the latest content coming to Europe.

Make sure to check back on a weekly basis to stay informed about the PlayStation Store updates for different regions worldwide.