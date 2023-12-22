PlayStation Plus Subscribers to Experience Game Exodus in February 2024

According to a Reddit user, the PlayStation Plus subscription service is predicted to see several games departing in February 2024. While the games included in the service are typically tied to timed deals, it is expected that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Devil May Cry 5, Outriders, The Forgotten City, and the 2020 Destroy All Humans remake will be among those leaving the lineup.

It’s worth noting that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was previously featured in the now-defunct PS Plus Collection. Subscribers who added the game to their libraries before the removal of the collection will still have access to it as long as their subscription remains active.

It is important to mention that these predictions are not confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, similar forecasts have proven accurate in the past. Ultimately, players will have to wait a few more months to see if these departures come to fruition.

As we approach the new year, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be curious about what games lie ahead. While the service offers good value for money overall, it is important to remember that game availability can change over time. Some titles, even first-party PlayStation games, may not remain on the service indefinitely. Therefore, it is always a good idea to take advantage of games while they are available.

Whether you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber or a member of Xbox Game Pass, let’s hope that 2024 brings an exciting lineup of games for all subscribers to enjoy.