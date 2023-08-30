CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

New PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 30, 2023
Sony has announced the lineup of PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September, featuring Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero. These games will be available to PlayStation Plus members from September 5 to October 2.

First up is Saints Row, which offers players the opportunity to explore the sprawling world of Santo Ileso and engage in thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures, and blockbuster missions. Take control of the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions, and play online with a friend through drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Next is Black Desert – Traveler Edition, an open-world fantasy MMORPG with fast-paced PvE combat, PvP siege wars, and a variety of character classes and combat types to specialize in. Players can also choose to dedicate themselves to various pursuits such as trade, fishing, horse training, and more. The Traveler Edition includes the base game and multiple add-ons.

Lastly, Generation Zero is a first-person open-world adventure set in a hostile 1980s Sweden. Battle against deadly machine enemies alone or team up with friends in online co-op. Scavenge parts from fallen enemies to craft equipment and fortify your bases across the island.

In addition to the new games, PlayStation Plus members also have until September 4 to download August’s Monthly Games, including PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door.

Sony has also announced that starting September 6, the price for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions will be increased globally. The new prices for the Essential, Extra, and Premium plans have been revealed, but current subscribers will not be affected until their next renewal date on or after November 6.

Sources: Sony PlayStation

