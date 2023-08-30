PlayStation Plus Double Discounts Promotion Offers Huge Savings on PlayStation Store Games

The PlayStation Plus Double Discounts promotion is set to launch on August 30, offering substantial price reductions on a wide range of PlayStation Store games. PlayStation Plus members will have access to even greater discounts of up to 70% off for a limited time.

The promotion includes popular titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5, WWE 2K23 Standard Cross-Gen Edition, and Forspoken, among others. This is just a sample of the extensive list of games that will be available at discounted prices.

Whether you’re a PlayStation Plus member or not, you can check out the full list of games on offer on the PlayStation Store. Be sure to take advantage of this promotion to grab your favorite games at a fraction of their original price.

Some notable games included in the promotion are A Plague Tale: Innocence, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, BioShock Remastered, Borderlands 3, Days Gone, Dead by Daylight, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Earth Defense Force 5, and many more.

With discounts of up to 70% off, this is the perfect opportunity for PlayStation gamers to expand their game library and experience some of the best titles available on the platform. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings.

Sources:

– The PlayStation Store (PlayStation Plus Double Discounts promotion)