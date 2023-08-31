New State of Play Event Rumored for September 2023

There are rumors swirling in the gaming community that PlayStation will be hosting a State of Play event in September 2023. Industry insider Jeff Grubb, known for his connections in the gaming industry, took to Twitter to share the news. He suggests that the recent announcement from Sony regarding a price hike for PS Plus subscriptions may be a lead-in for the forthcoming State of Play event.

One exciting piece of information that adds weight to these rumors is a tweet from Hideo Kojima, the Game Director at Kojima Productions. In the tweet, Kojima appears to be editing footage for a brand new trailer. Many believe that this trailer could be for Death Stranding 2, a highly anticipated PlayStation IP. If this is the case, it is possible that Kojima will showcase the trailer at the State of Play event.

Of course, these rumors are purely speculative at this point. We will have to wait and see if the State of Play event does indeed take place next month and if Death Stranding 2 makes an appearance. Regardless, fans are eagerly anticipating any news from PlayStation and are excited to see what games will be showcased at the event.

In other news, Sony recently announced a price hike for all tiers of the PS Plus subscription. The new prices for the 12-month subscription plans are as follows:

– PlayStation Plus Essential: $79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

– PlayStation Plus Extra: $134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

– PlayStation Plus Premium: $159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

Sony has stated that these new prices will still be discounted when compared to purchasing the 1-month or 3-month subscriptions over a 12-month period. Current 12-month subscribers will not be affected by the price increase until their next renewal date on or after November 6. Any membership changes made on or after September 6, such as upgrades or downgrades, will reflect the new prices.

As always, stay tuned for more updates on the rumored State of Play event and upcoming PlayStation games.

