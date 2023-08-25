Changes to PSN Legal Documents Focus on User Conduct and Security

Sony has recently made important changes to its legal documents for PlayStation Network (PSN) users, particularly concerning hacking and user conduct. The modifications aim to improve clarity and cover various aspects of account management, storage and use of authenticating information, child accounts, code of conduct, payment methods, promotions, virtual items, error correction, bot usage, and violation consequences.

One significant change can be seen in the updated Code of Conduct, which now emphasizes promoting positive online interactions and discourages bullying. The revised code prioritizes inclusivity, adhering to the law, kindness, respect, responsibility, teamwork, decency, aiding in making PSN the best gaming platform, and following specific rules for each product.

The altered code shifts the focus away from technical attacks and hacking, with certain hack-related sentences removed or modified. The emphasis now lies on ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all users. For example, the former sentence discouraging cheating, exploiting bugs, and gaining unauthorized access has been replaced with a broader statement against using bugs, vulnerabilities, and unintentional mechanics to gain an advantage.

In addition, mentions of IP addresses and MAC addresses have been removed from the code, possibly reflecting a change in Sony’s target audience or a shift in the document’s purpose. The updated Code of Conduct presents the rules in a more understandable and relatable manner, fostering user understanding of the reasons behind them.

Although the changes in the legal documents don’t imply that hacking is condoned, they do align more with protecting users and their experiences rather than solely safeguarding the PSN from technical attacks. Unauthorized intrusions and technical hacks are still addressed but placed in relevant sections.

Notably, the updated Code of Conduct introduces a new provision explicitly encouraging users to report vulnerabilities in PSN products or services. This references Sony’s bug bounty program, which has been in place for over two years but is now officially mentioned in the terms of service. The inclusion of this line signifies that the bug bounty program has been successful, and users are urged to participate in improving the platform’s security.

Overall, the changes in the PSN’s legal documents primarily focus on user conduct and security. By clarifying and updating these aspects, Sony aims to ensure a positive and safe environment for all PSN users.

