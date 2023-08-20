The PlayStation 5: A Showcase of Incredible Games

The PlayStation 5 has already had some remarkable games, and it’s not even halfway into its lifecycle. Titles such as Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarök, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have taken the gaming world by storm.

God of War Ragnarök, released in November, is considered the best PlayStation 5 exclusive so far. While it is also available on the PS4, it is primarily designed for the PS5 and truly shines on this platform. It is an impressive sequel that expands and improves on the formula established by its predecessor in 2018.

The game offers intense action, unexpected twists, and cinematic boss battles filled with emotional depth. From start to finish, it takes players on a thrilling high-fantasy rollercoaster ride. Its impact is so profound that it has already become an instant classic among PlayStation enthusiasts.

For those who haven’t yet experienced this incredible game, an extended trial is available as part of PlayStation Plus Premium’s range of perks. By accessing the trial from the PlayStation Plus section of the PlayStation Store, players can enjoy the first three hours of God of War Ragnarök.

If anyone still hesitates to play more after the trial, it is difficult to persuade them otherwise. This game truly deserves not to be missed. It is a testament to the exceptional quality of gaming experiences the PlayStation 5 has to offer.