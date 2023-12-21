PlayStation Community Comes Together for a Chance to Win a Free PS5

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, PlayStation players are collaborating to maximize the number of users who have a shot at winning a free PS5 console. It’s all part of the current Season Of Play for PlayStation users, which offers exciting freebies, game deals, and a summary of their gaming achievements on the PS4 and PS5 throughout the year.

The PS5 has seen an abundance of sensational games this year, with many making it onto our prestigious list of the greatest games of 2023! Plus, the year of PlayStation Plus Premium membership that comes with the prize boasts an impressive collection of new titles.

To participate and increase your chances of winning, all you need to do is take a quick quiz on PlayStation’s official website. The quiz comprises five questions about the platform’s latest and greatest offerings this year. Interestingly, the terms and conditions specify that entering the quiz automatically enters you into the prize draw, implying that the answers you provide won’t affect your chances of winning.

However, PlayStation players have joined forces to ensure that as many people as possible achieve a perfect score in the quiz. The idea behind this collaboration is that those who answer all the questions correctly might have a better chance of winning the coveted PS5 console and PS Plus subscription.

On a Reddit post dedicated to the quiz, numerous users have generously shared the answers to assist fellow gamers. The overwhelming support and kindness within the PlayStation community during this festive season have truly exemplified the spirit of Christmas.

If you’re keen on participating in the competition and want to optimize your chances of winning, you’ll find the correct answers to each question in the comments section of the aforementioned Reddit post. Remember, through unity and goodwill, the PlayStation community is spreading joy this holiday season.