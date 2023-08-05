CityLife

PlayStation 5 System Update to Integrate PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
An upcoming system update for the PlayStation 5 will bring significant enhancements to the console’s features. One of the notable additions is the integration of the PlayStation Stars program directly into the system software. This will enable gamers to easily access and utilize the loyalty program, which was previously only available through a separate app.

PlayStation Stars is a loyalty program that was launched last year, aimed at rewarding players for their achievements and activities. These activities include earning trophies, participating in tournaments, and regularly engaging in gameplay. However, the rewards offered by the program, such as digital collectibles, have been criticized by some users for being lackluster.

The integration of PlayStation Stars into the PlayStation 5 system is expected to address the reported issues of tracking points on the app and make the loyalty program more user-friendly. This update will make it easier for players to earn store credits and redeem rewards directly through the console’s system software.

Sony, the developer of PlayStation, has not yet provided specific details about the update and the full integration of the Stars program. However, it is anticipated that more information will be shared in the coming weeks as additional features are rolled out for the console.

Overall, the integration of PlayStation Stars into the PlayStation 5 system software is a promising development for gamers. It will enhance the user experience by streamlining the loyalty program and making it more accessible. Players can look forward to enjoying the benefits of the loyalty program directly on their PlayStation 5 consoles.

