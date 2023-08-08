A New Exploit Allows 60fps Upgrades for Certain PS4 Titles on the PlayStation 5

A new exploit has been discovered for the PlayStation 5, which enables patched 60fps upgrades for certain PS4 titles. However, Sony has already patched this exploit, limiting its scale and effects. While console exploits are typically associated with piracy, this particular exploit is more of a technical curiosity than a practical solution because it requires users to forgo running new games and going online.

Illusion, an individual known for adapting and patching games on their YouTube channel, has showcased the unlocked performance of games that were previously capped at 30fps. However, achieving a consistent 60fps is still a challenge due to the limitations of the CPU and GPU. Even with patches, games like Red Dead Redemption 2, DriveClub, and Batman Arkham Knight still struggle to reach the 60fps mark.

Interestingly, Illusion has even created 720p resolution patches for some PS4 games, which highlights the hardware limitations of the console, particularly the lacklustre Jaguar CPU cores. These CPU cores pose challenges in maintaining a higher frame rate.

This development has sparked discussions about the potential for a PS5 Pro and its benefits for 4K displays through downsampling. Rumors of AI acceleration enhancements for the PS5 Pro have also generated curiosity regarding their implications. Additionally, Mark Cerny’s suggestion of loading high-quality assets as the player moves the camera viewport is also being speculated upon.

Furthermore, the exploit’s potential impact on earlier PlayStation 5 games is under scrutiny, as it appears to allow for memory manipulation within PS5 releases. This could potentially open up the possibility of tweaks and patches for these games.

As of now, the future of the exploit and its implications remains to be seen.