PLAYISM Game Show to Announce Upcoming Titles and Tokyo Game Show Showcase

Sep 7, 2023
PLAYISM has announced that it will be hosting a PLAYISM Game Show on September 10. The three-hour broadcast will be available to watch on YouTube and Niconico. This event will focus on announcing various upcoming titles planned for release from fall 2023 and beyond, with a special emphasis on games that will be showcased at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

The Tokyo Game Show is a highly anticipated annual event held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. It serves as a platform for developers and publishers to showcase their latest games and technologies to a global audience. This year, the Tokyo Game Show will run from September 21 to 24.

The PLAYISM Game Show will feature a lineup of presenters, including host Chiaki Matsuzawa and PLAYISM representative Shunju Mizutani. Guest appearances will be made by Fullcon, known for their expertise in the gaming industry, and Retort, who will provide insightful commentary.

This event promises to be an exciting opportunity for gamers and enthusiasts alike to get a glimpse of the future of gaming. With a focus on upcoming titles and the Tokyo Game Show showcase, viewers can expect to see exclusive gameplay footage, interviews with developers, and announcements of new releases.

Whether you’re a devoted fan of PLAYISM or simply curious about the latest developments in the gaming world, be sure to tune in to the PLAYISM Game Show on September 10 and catch a glimpse of what’s to come.

