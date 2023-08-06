The Benefits of Playing with Grandchildren

Playing with grandchildren can have numerous benefits for both grandparents and grandchildren. Regular physical play with grandchildren not only helps grandparents maintain their physical health, but also fosters a strong bond and understanding between generations. Research conducted at the University of Glasgow has shown that grandparents who actively engage in physical play with their grandchildren are more likely to stay active themselves, leading to longer and healthier lives.

Grandparents also play a crucial role in promoting a family culture of physical activity. By actively participating in physical play with their grandchildren, they inspire future generations to adopt active lifestyles for better health. The Healthy Grandparenting Project in Belgium is dedicated to studying how physical activity in grandparents can be increased and how it can improve overall health and well-being. Similarly, the Grandpact Project focuses on promoting physical activity between grandparents and grandchildren, with the aim of enhancing the grandchild-grandparent relationship, improving physical activity levels, cognitive function, and psychosocial well-being.

Even if grandparents are not physically active during playtime, they can still benefit from the social interaction and emotional well-being that caregiving provides. Research suggests that grandmothers who provide child care experience better physical health compared to those who do not. Taking care of grandchildren can motivate grandparents to maintain healthy habits, including engaging in physical activity.

When playing with grandchildren, it is important for grandparents to prioritize safety. They should gradually increase physical activity levels, take breaks as necessary, and consider any physical conditions or limitations that may be aggravated. Moderation is key to avoid stress, feeling overwhelmed, and the risk of injury. By embracing physical play with their grandchildren, grandparents can enjoy a healthy lifestyle and cultivate meaningful relationships with their grandchildren.