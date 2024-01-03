The Steam Awards 2023: Celebrating the Quirky and Unexpected

Summary: The results of the player-voted Steam Awards 2023 have been announced, and they have certainly raised some eyebrows. While some winners seemed to defy expectations, others were well-deserved. However, these awards highlight an inherent challenge in voting-based systems, as they often favor popular titles over lesser-known gems.

In the grand tradition of the Steam Awards, the winners of this year’s edition exhibit a delightful quirkiness. The Labor Of Love award, meant to honor games that receive ongoing support from their developers, went to Red Dead Redemption 2. Surprisingly, the game has not received any substantial updates since 2020. Perhaps this award is intended to be tongue-in-cheek?

Another surprising choice was Starfield winning the Most Innovative Gameplay award. This category, as described by Steam, seeks games that offer a fresh perspective and mind-bending surprises. It’s hard to envision Skyrim with additional loading screens fitting that bill.

The nature of voting-based awards often leads to a bias towards widely played games rather than hidden gems. Blockbuster hits dominate the landscape, reflecting successful marketing campaigns rather than genuine game quality. While small teams of journalists can attempt to mitigate this issue, Steam’s attempt to set specific criteria for each category appears to have fallen short.

Despite these oddities, the list of winners does include some deserving titles. Baldur’s Gate 3, acclaimed for its storytelling prowess, took home both the Game Of The Year and Outstanding Story-Rich Game awards. Labyrinthine emerged victorious in the VR Game Of The Year category, validating its captivating gameplay experience.

The Steam Awards 2023 winners’ list is as follows:

– Game Of The Year Award: Baldur’s Gate 3

– VR Game Of The Year Award: Labyrinthine

– Labor Of Love Award: Red Dead Redemption 2

– Best Game On Steam Deck Award: Hogwarts Legacy

– Better With Friends Award: Lethal Company

– Outstanding Visual Style Award: Atomic Heart

– Most Innovative Gameplay Award: Starfield

– Best Game You Suck At Award: Sifu

– Best Soundtrack Award: The Last Of Us: Part 1

– Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award: Baldur’s Gate 3

– Sit Back And Relax Award: Dave The Diver

While it is disappointing that these awards may not highlight more deserving winners across all categories, it is essential to remember that this is a democratic process. The responsibility ultimately falls on the voters, who have the power to recognize and celebrate a wider range of exceptional games.

FAQ:

Q: How are the Steam Awards winners determined?

A: The winners of the Steam Awards are determined through a voting process which involves the participation of Steam players.

Q: Are the Steam Awards a reliable indicator of game quality?

A: While the awards are a popular event among Steam players, they are subjective and influenced by the popularity of certain games. Therefore, they may not always reflect the overall quality of a game.

Q: Can smaller, lesser-known games win at the Steam Awards?

A: While it is possible for smaller games to win Steam Awards, they often face challenges in competing against larger, more mainstream titles that have a broader player base.