Plate Tectonics May Have Emerged Later in Earth’s History, Suggests Study

A recent study conducted by the University of Copenhagen proposes that plate tectonics, a fundamental geological feature of Earth, may have emerged relatively late in the planet’s history. Plate tectonics refers to the movement and interaction of tectonic plates on the Earth’s crust, driven by the slow flow of the mantle. This process plays a vital role in shaping the planet’s geology, climate, and the evolution of life.

Traditionally, it was believed that convection in the mantle, which is responsible for plate movement, has been happening since the formation of Earth approximately 4.5 billion years ago. However, the new research suggests that the mantle may have been divided into two distinct layers for most of Earth’s history, with an upper and lower mantle that were mostly isolated from each other.

The boundary between the upper and lower mantle is located around 660 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, marked by a phase transition in certain minerals. This transition could explain the separation of the two mantle regions. The study proposes that in the past, the upper mantle experienced vigorous convection, allowing for the recycling and mixing of subducted plates, while subducting plates sank into the lower mantle, where mixing and recycling were limited.

To investigate this, the researchers utilized a new method to precisely measure the isotopic composition of titanium in rocks. Titanium isotopes provide insights into the recycling of surface material, such as the crust, into the Earth’s mantle over billions of years. The team analyzed mantle rocks ranging from 3.8 billion years old to modern lavas.

The findings of the study suggest that the lower mantle may contain undisturbed primordial material, which refers to mantle material that has remained unchanged since the early stages of Earth’s formation. This discovery could offer valuable insights into Earth’s original composition and the development of essential volatiles for the emergence of life.

This research enhances our understanding of plate tectonics and provides opportunities for further exploration of Earth’s geological history and the processes that have shaped the planet over billions of years.