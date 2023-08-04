NASA’s Juno spacecraft discovers enormous plasma waves on Jupiter

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has recently made a significant discovery on Jupiter: the existence of enormous plasma waves. These waves, scientifically known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities, are formed when plasma from the solar wind interacts with a planet’s outer magnetic field. The interaction between the magnetopause and solar wind causes a swirling vortex of plasma due to the difference in velocity.

While these waves have been previously observed on Earth and other planets, Juno’s mission marks the first confirmation of their presence on Jupiter. The spacecraft has spent considerable time near Jupiter’s magnetopause on its dawn side, which has allowed for detailed observations of this remarkable phenomenon.

A team of researchers from the Southwest Research Institute (SWRI) and the University of Texas at San Antonio have analyzed Juno’s data to gain insights into these waves. Plasma waves occur when the solar wind interacts with the plasma present in a planet’s outer atmospheres. In the case of Jupiter, its rotating plasma disk reaches the outer magnetosphere, causing regional differences in velocity and direction, known as velocity shear, due to magnetic tension between the magnetopause and solar wind. When the velocity shear becomes strong enough, waves start to form.

These waves are believed to arise from perturbations caused by the collision of plasma from the planet’s magnetosphere with plasma from the magnetosheath. Juno’s instruments, such as the Jovian Auroral Distributions Experiment (JADE) and Magnetic Field Investigation (MAG), have detected and measured these waves by gathering information about the energy and location of charged particles.

While the plasma waves were primarily observed on Jupiter’s dawn side, they could also form on the dusk side. Juno’s observations suggest that the spacecraft was traveling through a rolled-up vortex. However, the frequency at which these waves occur under the right conditions is still uncertain.

This groundbreaking discovery provides valuable insights into the dynamics of Jupiter’s magnetospheric interactions and enhances our understanding of plasma waves within the gas giant’s atmosphere.