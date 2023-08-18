Researchers Develop BioCap Device to Remove Microplastics from Water

Researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada have developed a device called bioCap that has shown promising results in removing microplastics from water. Microplastics, which pose a health risk to humans, have become a major concern, and finding effective and sustainable solutions for their removal is crucial.

The bioCap device utilizes wood residues, such as sawdust, and natural polyphenols to capture microplastics. Sawdust, with its chemical and physical stability, provides an ideal substrate for filtering water. It contains cellulose, hemicelluloses, and lignin, which facilitate efficient water transport. The researchers modified the sawdust by adding tannic acid, a naturally occurring plant polyphenol.

In tests, microplastic-rich water was pumped through a column containing bioCap. The device successfully captured between 95.2% and 99.9% of all microplastics tested, including various types commonly found in the environment, such as polystyrene, poly(methyl methacrylate), polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate, and polyethylene. Scanning electron microscopy analysis confirmed the capture of microparticles without any noticeable changes to the structure of the sawdust.

The effectiveness of bioCap in removing smaller microplastics, known to pose greater health risks, was also tested. Mice were given bioCap-treated water for a week, and their organs were examined for microparticle levels. The results showed that bioCap-filtered water resulted in lower levels of microparticle accumulations in the organs compared to untreated water.

The researchers highlight that bioCap is a simple and cost-effective solution that can be easily scaled up or down depending on its intended usage. Unlike traditional plastic filters, bioCap does not contribute to further pollution as it utilizes renewable and biodegradable materials, including tannic acids from plants, bark, wood, leaves, and wood sawdust.

This innovative research offers a potential solution to the global issue of microplastic pollution in water sources. Further studies and developments are needed to optimize the bioCap device and explore its applications in different settings.

