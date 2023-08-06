NASA and Industry Officials Develop Plans for Transition to Commercial Space Stations

NASA and industry officials are currently working on plans to shift research from the International Space Station (ISS) to commercial space stations by the late 2020s. The commitment to transition to commercial stations by the end of the decade was confirmed by both NASA and industry representatives during the International Space Station Research and Development Conference.

Joel Montalbano, NASA ISS program manager, revealed that ongoing discussions between NASA and its international partners aim to determine the best course of action for transitioning to commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) destinations. The objective is to ensure that NASA’s decisions align with the needs of its partners and the industry, while not impeding progress.

NASA is in the process of outlining specific requirements for commercial space station providers. Angela Hart, manager for NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLD) program, explained that her team is focused on developing high-level safety and service requirements that allow for innovative solutions. In the coming months, NASA plans to seek input from industry through a request for information on draft requirements.

Industry representatives have praised NASA’s efforts in developing the CLD program, recognizing its forward-looking approach and alignment with the needs of all users. However, it is crucial to ensure compatibility among multiple stations to maximize research opportunities.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential undervaluing of the capabilities of the ISS during the transition to commercial platforms. Alain Berinstain, chief strategy officer at Space Tango, emphasized the importance of preserving the capabilities that small companies bring to complement each other’s research.

In addition to tackling these challenges, there is a need to address the participation of international partners on commercial stations and resolve regulatory and liability uncertainties. Nevertheless, stakeholders are eager to find solutions to avoid a gap in low Earth orbit activities.