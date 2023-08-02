Fortifications Discovered Beneath Belarusian Town of Asipovičy

Planet Labs has released a satellite image revealing the construction of fortifications beneath the Belarusian town of Asipovičy. Reportedly, these fortifications are associated with Wagner Group fighters. The image, taken on July 31, displays ongoing construction activities at the Repišča training ground near Asipovičy. Situated 15 kilometers away from the Wagner camp in the village of Ceĺ, the picture showcases various fortifications, potentially dugouts, as well as vehicles such as passenger cars, UAZ-452 minibuses, and active bulldozers.

According to Belarusian Radio Freedom, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus announced on July 29 that the 51st Artillery Brigade was conducting joint training with instructors from the Wagner PMC at the same training ground. The ministry stated that the training involved the use of quadcopters to execute fire missions.

In addition to this, a recently surfaced video on a Telegram channel linked to Wagner illustrates the construction of a fortified forest camp. The footage reveals dugouts equipped with small stoves, suggesting suitability for winter living. The exact location of the camp remains unknown.

Nearby parking lots contain construction equipment and transportation platforms that correspond to the colors and appearance seen in video footage from the Belarus Mozg Telegram channel. This channel has been previously verified by editors.

It is speculated that while en route from the Babrujsk bypass to the village of Ceĺ, the convoy captured in the video possibly redirected towards the Repišča training ground. This suggests a possible connection between the construction of these fortifications and the presence of Wagner Group fighters in Asipovičy.