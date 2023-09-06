CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Pixotope Launches Live Controller to Streamline Broadcast Virtual Production Workflows

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
Pixotope Launches Live Controller to Streamline Broadcast Virtual Production Workflows

Pixotope, the leading provider of realtime virtual production solutions, has announced the launch of its Live Controller—an all-in-one graphics control solution designed specifically for broadcast virtual production workflows. Powered by Unreal Engine, the Pixotope Live Controller aims to simplify the process of implementing virtual production in any broadcast operation.

The Live Controller introduces reusable, no-code templates and rundown-based workflows, allowing broadcasters to seamlessly integrate CG, AR, XR, and virtual sets without the need for bespoke engineering teams. This software package provides a streamlined graphics pipeline and increased visual impact for viewers.

Gideon Ferber, Senior Product Director at Pixotope, emphasized the company’s commitment to making virtual production accessible to all broadcasters. The Live Controller not only makes the technology readily available but also flattens the learning curve often associated with virtual production. By creating a workflow that is familiar and intuitive, Pixotope enables operators to easily control virtual studio, AR, and XR graphics alongside CG.

Operators using the Live Controller can utilize mix-and-match templates to build one-click rundowns across the entire graphics workflow. These templates leverage the power of Unreal Engine and align with traditional broadcasting workflows. The Live Controller is a web-based centralized hub that integrates with existing workflows and technology. It allows broadcasters to use templates to build playlists for individual shows, segments, and the entire channel’s graphic workflow.

Pixotope CEO Marcus Brodersen expressed his mission to empower all broadcasters to embrace virtual production as a means of remaining competitive in today’s market. By making virtual production accessible without requiring massive budgets or resources, the Live Controller invites broadcasters to leverage Pixotope’s expertise in harnessing the power of Unreal Engine for broadcast workflows.

In summary, Pixotope’s Live Controller enhances broadcast virtual production workflows by providing a user-friendly solution that integrates CG, AR, XR, and virtual sets. This software enables broadcasters to create visually captivating content and compete in the ever-evolving landscape of storytelling.

Sources:
– Pixotope (source article)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Brawlhalla X Tekken Crossover: Devil Jin, Nina Williams, and Yoshimitsu Join the Battle

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Impact of Optical Spectrum Analyzers on Next-Generation Internet Technologies

Sep 6, 2023
News

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Update 1.000.003 Released: A Game Changer for Gaming Enthusiasts

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Microsoft Edge No Longer Mandatory as Default Browser in EU for Windows 11

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Tests Lyrics Feature, Faces Criticism for Excluding Deaf Users

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Brawlhalla X Tekken Crossover: Devil Jin, Nina Williams, and Yoshimitsu Join the Battle

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

The Opportunities and Challenges of Investing in Digital Infrastructure in West Africa

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments