Pixotope Launches Live Controller to Streamline Broadcast Virtual Production Workflows

Pixotope, the leading provider of realtime virtual production solutions, has announced the launch of its Live Controller—an all-in-one graphics control solution designed specifically for broadcast virtual production workflows. Powered by Unreal Engine, the Pixotope Live Controller aims to simplify the process of implementing virtual production in any broadcast operation.

The Live Controller introduces reusable, no-code templates and rundown-based workflows, allowing broadcasters to seamlessly integrate CG, AR, XR, and virtual sets without the need for bespoke engineering teams. This software package provides a streamlined graphics pipeline and increased visual impact for viewers.

Gideon Ferber, Senior Product Director at Pixotope, emphasized the company’s commitment to making virtual production accessible to all broadcasters. The Live Controller not only makes the technology readily available but also flattens the learning curve often associated with virtual production. By creating a workflow that is familiar and intuitive, Pixotope enables operators to easily control virtual studio, AR, and XR graphics alongside CG.

Operators using the Live Controller can utilize mix-and-match templates to build one-click rundowns across the entire graphics workflow. These templates leverage the power of Unreal Engine and align with traditional broadcasting workflows. The Live Controller is a web-based centralized hub that integrates with existing workflows and technology. It allows broadcasters to use templates to build playlists for individual shows, segments, and the entire channel’s graphic workflow.

Pixotope CEO Marcus Brodersen expressed his mission to empower all broadcasters to embrace virtual production as a means of remaining competitive in today’s market. By making virtual production accessible without requiring massive budgets or resources, the Live Controller invites broadcasters to leverage Pixotope’s expertise in harnessing the power of Unreal Engine for broadcast workflows.

In summary, Pixotope’s Live Controller enhances broadcast virtual production workflows by providing a user-friendly solution that integrates CG, AR, XR, and virtual sets. This software enables broadcasters to create visually captivating content and compete in the ever-evolving landscape of storytelling.

Sources:

– Pixotope (source article)