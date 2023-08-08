The Latest Update for Pixel Watch Focuses on Security Patch

The latest update for the Pixel Watch, released in August 2023, primarily focuses on the inclusion of the latest security patch, with no major changes or additions. The update’s global build number is RWDC.230805.001.

This update is considered minor compared to previous ones, as it lacks any significant feature enhancements or improvements. However, it serves the crucial purpose of maintaining the security and stability of the device.

Google has stated that the update will gradually roll out over the next week, starting today. Despite the anticipation, it is worth mentioning that the August OTA update is not yet widely available and cannot be accessed through the usual methods at this time.

To improve transparency and provide more information to users, Google has introduced a “Wear OS Security Bulletin” similar to those for the main Android and Automotive operating systems. The recently released security patch, dated August 1, 2023, addresses eight high severity issues across Framework, Platform, and System. These vulnerabilities impact both Android 11 and Android 13, the latter of which is currently exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 6.

Google has also introduced a Pixel Watch-specific security bulletin since June. However, updates for July and August have not been released at this time. This aligns with Google’s practice of providing specific security bulletins for its hardware products, including Pixel/Nexus devices and Chromecast.

While this update may not contain significant changes, users can rest assured knowing that their Pixel Watch’s security is being maintained and protected, ensuring a safer and more secure experience.