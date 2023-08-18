Google’s Pixel Watch 2 Confirmed with Snapdragon W5 and Wear OS 4

Google’s upcoming smartwatch, codenamed “Eos” or Pixel Watch 2, has been spotted in the Google Play Console device catalog. This catalog provides Android developers with access to information about devices for app distribution. The listing confirms several important details about the Pixel Watch 2.

As previously reported, Google is replacing the outdated Exynos 9110 chip found in the first Pixel Watch with a Snapdragon W5 series chip in the new Pixel Watch 2. The specific chip listed is the Qualcomm SW5100, which is the standard Snapdragon W5. Although not the W5+ found in the TicWatch Pro 5, this should not affect performance significantly, as the only difference is the presence of a co-processor. Since Google used its own co-processor alongside the Exynos 9110, it is likely that the Pixel Watch 2 will use a similar configuration. The listing also confirms that the Pixel Watch 2 will have 2GB of RAM, the same as the original model.

Additionally, the listing reveals that the Pixel Watch 2 will come pre-installed with Android 13 and launch with Wear OS 4. This aligns with expectations and confirms that the watch will support Wear OS 4’s new “backup” feature. The Pixel Watch 2 will feature a 384×384 resolution display with a screen density of 320ppi. Google is rumored to be using a Samsung panel instead of a BOE display for this model.

Despite an attached image in the listing, it does not appear to represent the actual Pixel Watch 2 and is identical to the image used for the original Pixel Watch.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be released this fall alongside the Pixel 8. It is rumored to include new bands and switch to an aluminum casing.