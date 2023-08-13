Pixel Watch 2 Models Arrive at FCC for Regulatory Certification

Ahead of its fall launch alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, three models of the Pixel Watch 2 have arrived at the FCC for regulatory certification. Similar to last year, these models include the G4TSL, which is the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variant. Reports indicate that Google tested “four strap materials” for the watch.

The straps tested are as follows:

1. Plastic active strap

2. Metal mesh strap

3. Metal link strap

4. Metal slim strap

The metal link strap, known as “Strap 3,” is likely the same as the currently available single Metal Links Band. It is speculated that the Metal Mesh strap, which was previously announced but never launched, might make a return in an updated variant for the Pixel Watch 2.

One notable addition to the strap options is the “metal slim strap,” which could be a unique and lightweight alternative to the Metal Links Band, while still being more solid than a Milanese strap.

Two of the models, GC3G8 and GD2WG, support LTE bands. GC3G8 supports LTE Band 5 and 7, while GD2WG supports LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71. The latter is believed to be the US cellular model and aligns with the supported radios of the first generation Pixel Watch. It’s worth noting that 5G support is not currently required or feasible for wearables.

However, the presence of UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology, mentioned in a previous leak, is not confirmed in the regulatory report. It should be noted that even if UWB is not active upon launch, it would still be listed and tested.

Please note that this information is subject to further updates. For more on the Pixel Watch 2, stay tuned for forthcoming announcements.