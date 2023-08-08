Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to Offer Expanded Range of Case Colors

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will be available in a wider variety of case colors compared to previous models. The leaked information, originally shared on Reddit, indicates that the Pixel 8 will be offered in Carbon, Haze, Jade, Peony, and Real Red color options. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro will provide customers with choices including Carbon, Jade, Porcelain, Real Red, and Sky.

Carbon is expected to be available in black or gray, while both Jade and Real Red will be offered for both phone sizes. Haze, exclusive to the Pixel 8, is speculated to be a light blue color. Peony, on the other hand, is likely to come in a pink shade. Porcelain could be a light-colored option, while Sky may appear as a blue hue on the Pixel 8 Pro.

This expanded range of case colors is a notable improvement from previous Pixel models, which typically offered up to four color options. Last year’s Pixel 6 Pro, for instance, had three colors to choose from.

Interestingly, there seems to be a growing trend towards using soft-touch silicone materials for phone cases, as seen in the Pixel 7a, Fold, and Tablet. It remains to be seen whether Google will follow suit and adopt soft-touch silicone or opt for a harder plastic material for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

All in all, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to provide users with highly customizable smartphones, thanks to the extensive range of case color options.