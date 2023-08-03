Pinterest Updates on Amazon Partnership and AI Efforts

Popular image pinboarding and shopping inspiration site, Pinterest, provided an update on its recently announced partnership with Amazon and its efforts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) during its Q2 2023 earnings call.

In April, Pinterest announced a multi-year deal with Amazon, making the e-commerce giant its first partner for third-party ads. The company revealed that progress in this partnership has been faster than expected. Pinterest users can now click on Amazon ads on the site and be taken directly to Amazon to make a purchase.

Pinterest CEO, Bill Ready, expressed his satisfaction with the pace of implementation and the early results of the Amazon partnership. Ready also believes that the partnership will bring more shoppable content to the site.

Pinterest has been using next-generation AI technologies to enhance user experience. This includes surfacing more relevant and personalized content, as well as improving ad relevance. By leveraging AI along with other first-party signals, the platform is able to recommend brands and products that align with individual users’ preferences. The use of AI has resulted in increased user engagement and a 10% lift in click-through rates for advertising.

In terms of financial performance, Pinterest beat expectations with Q2 revenue reaching $708 million. However, the stock price dropped post-earnings as the company’s Q3 guidance did not meet expectations.

Despite this drawback, Pinterest remains optimistic about its partnership with Amazon and its continued efforts in utilizing AI to enhance user experience and drive revenue growth.