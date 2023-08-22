Pinterest Introduces New Safety Features for Teen Users

Pinterest is taking steps to enhance the safety of its platform for teenage users with the introduction of new features. These features, which include private profiles, increased control over followers, and message safety controls, are similar to those offered by other popular social media platforms like Instagram.

Users aged 16 and above will now have the option to create a private or public profile on Pinterest. Private profiles can still connect with friends by sharing a unique link. For users under 16, private profiles will remain the default setting and will not be discoverable by others on the platform, ensuring their privacy.

Pinterest’s choice to make private profiles the default for younger users aligns with Instagram’s strategy, where users under 16 are also defaulted to private profiles but can choose to make them public if desired.

Additionally, all users, including those under 16, will have more control over their followers. They will be able to review and remove followers they don’t want to have access to their posts. For users under 16, all followers will be removed, requiring them to start fresh and select who they want to collaborate with and trust.

While these changes may cause some teens to lose followers they have accumulated, they are necessary to address the safety concerns raised earlier this year. A report by NBC News revealed that pedophiles were using Pinterest to curate image boards of young girls. Many of these users had falsely claimed to be older, making their profiles discoverable. As a response, Pinterest implemented new parental controls, updated age verification policies, and announced plans to improve safety features for teens.

As part of these efforts, Pinterest has now made messaging and group boards available to all users, but only if permission is given to contact or collaborate. Users under 16 will only be able to receive messages from mutual followers who have been accepted through a shared link. This link expires after three days or after the sender gains their first five followers through the link, providing an added layer of safety.

For parents and guardians, Pinterest offers a passcode feature that requires approval before a teen can change their account settings. Caregivers will now also have the choice to enable or disable this passcode feature and update protected settings on their teen’s account.

Pinterest plans to roll out these new safety features and changes throughout the week, ensuring a safer experience for its younger user base.

Post navigation