Pinterest Updates on Amazon Partnership and AI Initiatives

Popular image pinboarding and shopping inspiration site Pinterest has provided an update on its partnership with Amazon and its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives during its Q2 2023 earnings report.

In April, Pinterest announced a multi-year deal with Amazon, making the e-commerce giant its first partner for third-party ads. The company is pleased to report that progress on these efforts is happening faster than expected, particularly in terms of engagement, relevance, and ads, thanks to their investments in AI.

As part of the Amazon partnership, Pinterest users can now click on an Amazon ad and be directed straight to the platform to make a purchase. Despite the partnership being in its early stages, CEO Bill Ready expressed satisfaction with the testing and early results. He believes that Amazon will bring more shoppable content to the site.

Ready highlighted that the tests have shown improvements in relevance beyond their already high expectations. This has reinforced their belief that they can increase ad load while offering more relevant shopping content. Pinterest, however, did not share specific results but promised to provide more information during their upcoming investor day in September.

Aside from the Amazon partnership, Pinterest is utilizing next-generation AI technologies to enhance its content strategy and improve ad relevance. By incorporating AI with other first-party signals, the platform can recommend brands and products based on user preferences. They have already implemented AI in a new “shop-to-look” module for home decor and fashion Pins, suggesting shoppable products from merchants.

The use of AI has contributed to Pinterest’s 8% global monthly active user growth, reaching 465 million users, and increased user engagement. The company began transitioning to next-gen AI a year ago, allowing them to utilize larger recommender models combined with their proprietary data and AI computer vision and search technologies. As a result, perceived relevance has increased to 94%.

Pinterest is also applying next-gen AI in advertising, resulting in a 5% reduction in cost per action and a 10% increase in click-through rates. When concerns were raised about larger companies dominating AI, Ready mentioned that cloud computing and the open-source community are rapidly advancing in this field.

Although Pinterest surpassed analysts’ expectations with $708 million in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, its stock dropped due to Q3 guidance falling short of expectations.