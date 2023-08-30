Pink Floyd Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of “The Dark Side Of The Moon” with Dolby Atmos Mix

Pink Floyd fans have something to celebrate as the band announces the release of ‘breakout’ versions of the 50th anniversary edition of their iconic album, “The Dark Side Of The Moon.” One of the highlights of this release is the inclusion of a blu-ray audio with the new Dolby Atmos Mix.

While CD and vinyl editions are also available, it is the blu-ray version that will capture the attention of audiophile fans. This release finally allows them to access the Dolby Atmos Mix without having to purchase the expensive box set that was released earlier this year.

Interestingly, the standalone blu-ray audio edition is considered an improvement over the box set since it brings together Dolby Atmos, 5.1 mix (24/96), and the high-resolution stereo mix (24/192). In the super deluxe edition, these audio streams were split across two discs.

This blu-ray audio release features three audio streams: Dolby Atmos Mix, 5.1 Surround Mix (24/96), and a Remastered Stereo Mix (24/192). The spatial audio mixes were done by James Guthrie. The album is presented in a softpack die-cut gatefold with a new variation of the famous front cover, and it also includes commemorative postcards, stickers, and a 24-page booklet.

The Dark Side Of The Moon blu-ray will be released on October 13, 2023, via Warner Records. Fans can pre-order the blu-ray from the SDE shop.

Sources: SuperDeluxeEdition.com

Definitions:

1. Dolby Atmos: Dolby Atmos is a sound technology that creates a 3D audio experience by adding height and depth to traditional surround sound.

2. Blu-ray: A type of optical disc storage medium used to store high-definition video and audio.

3. Audiophile: A person who is enthusiastic and knowledgeable about high-quality sound reproduction.

