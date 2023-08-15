Another Ferrari F40 Crashes at Low Speed in Seattle

It has been a dangerous week for Ferrari F40 owners. Just days after a red F40 crashed into a pole, another one of Ferrari’s iconic 40th anniversary special edition cars was filmed crashing in Seattle. Luckily, both incidents occurred at low speeds.

The latest crash involved a pink F40, which was seen at Formula Drift in Seattle in a TikTok video. In the video, the car can be seen locking up its brakes as it slows down on a straight section of the track. Unfortunately, the driver was unable to stop in time and ended up hitting a fence. The video’s description suggests that the throttle of the car was stuck, forcing the driver to brake hard. Since the F40 does not have ABS, this led to a brief lock-up before the impact.

Fortunately, the car had enough room to slow down significantly before hitting the fence. The impact was minor, only pushing the fence a few feet forward. If the crash was indeed caused by a sudden stuck throttle, it can be considered a best-case scenario for the Ferrari driver.

It is important to note that Ferrari produced only 1311 F40s, which makes the two crashes in such a short span of time a statistical anomaly. Both cars involved in the accidents appear to have come out relatively unscathed. However, it seems that Ferrari’s beloved supercar has been unfortunate with accidents lately. As a reminder to all Ferrari F40 owners, it is crucial to be cautious and mindful of fences and poles while driving in the coming days.