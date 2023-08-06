Pikmin 4: A Visual and Gameplay Upgrade

Hot off the heels of the Pikmin 1 and 2 HD remasters on Switch, Pikmin 4 is finally here with a completely new entry in the series. Developed using the Unreal Engine 4, the game offers stunning visuals that are a significant improvement over the Wii U release of Pikmin 3.

Aside from the graphical enhancements, Pikmin 4 also brings major improvements to its mechanics, user interface, and quality-of-life features. The game introduces a lock-on feature for the cursor and a rewind option in case all of your Pikmin perish. Additionally, a new space dog sidekick called Oatchi adds an extra dimension to combat, resource gathering, and puzzles.

On a technical level, Pikmin 4 benefits greatly from utilizing the Unreal Engine. It allows developers to incorporate top-end rendering features, resulting in a significant upgrade in the game’s presentation. The move to Unreal Engine also enabled Pikmin 4 to make use of anti-aliasing for the first time in the series history.

In terms of visuals, Pikmin 4 offers higher resolutions compared to its predecessor. When docked, the game runs at a dynamic 900p resolution, while in portable mode it runs at a dynamic 720p. However, despite these improvements, the game still suffers from pixel shimmer, aliasing, and visual noise due to its dynamic resolution scaling.

The increased detail and improved lighting in Pikmin 4 are particularly notable. While the design of the Pikmin characters remains simplistic, the world in which they exist is filled with beautiful touches. The game features decorative elements such as falling petals and volumetric fog, which bring a sense of weight and energy to the environment.

Overall, Pikmin 4 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, both visually and in terms of gameplay. It offers a more streamlined experience with improved visuals, mechanics, and quality-of-life features. If you’ve never played a Pikmin game before, now is the perfect time to jump in and experience the series at its best.