Pierce The Veil Tops Billboard Airplay Chart with “Emergency Contact”

Pierce The Veil has achieved their first No.1 spot on the Billboard Airplay chart with their song “Emergency Contact.” This track, from their recent album ‘The Jaws Of Life,’ is currently at the top of the Alternative Airplay chart in the US.

The band’s last appearance on this countdown was with their 2016 single “Circles.” Pierce The Veil recently discussed the process of writing “Emergency Contact” and shared insights into the making of the album, as well as their collaborations with Chloe Moriondo, Mutemath’s Paul Meany, and Third Eye Blind’s Brad Hargreaves.

In addition to their success on the charts, Pierce The Veil has announced the details of their upcoming US tour scheduled for November and December. They will be joined by L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys. Fans can also catch the band at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas in October.

Looking beyond their US tour, Pierce The Veil has planned a series of headline shows in the UK and Europe in 2024. The tour dates include stops in Tilburg, Brussels, Hamburg, Cologne, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff, and London.

Pierce The Veil’s rise to the top of the Airplay chart is a significant milestone for the band, showcasing their growing popularity and success within the alternative music scene. With exciting tours and new collaborations on the horizon, fans have a lot to look forward to from Pierce The Veil.