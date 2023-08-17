Pico 4 Firmware Update: What’s New in Pico OS 5.7.0?

Pico has released a major firmware update, version 5.7.0, for its Pico 4 VR headset. This update brings several improvements and new features to enhance the user experience.

One of the notable improvements is in hand tracking. Pico has enhanced the algorithms responsible for hand and finger tracking, resulting in more accurate and stable tracking. Virtual hands now have reduced jitter, providing a smoother and more realistic experience.

Spatial tracking has also been upgraded in Pico OS 5.7.0. The 6DoF algorithms have been improved to reduce tracking jitters, particularly in dark and spacious rooms or when the user’s head is still. Additionally, the boundary drift issue has been addressed, minimizing the occurrence of drift when the player re-enters the play area.

For users who rely on PC VR streaming, there is now a sharpness filter available in Pico’s standard software. This filter allows users to adjust the sharpness level, improving visual clarity during PC VR streaming. Furthermore, the controller haptics for PC VR streaming have been enhanced.

Another convenient addition is the automatic firmware updates. When the device battery is above 50% and the screen is off, the system will update the firmware on its own and restart. This eliminates the need for manual updates, ensuring that users are always using the latest firmware version.

The update also introduces new recording options. Users now have the ability to record VR content in a vertical format with an aspect ratio of 9:16. This is ideal for those who want to share videos on social media platforms. Additionally, the video player has been improved to deliver better picture quality.

Other miscellaneous improvements include browser performance optimizations, user interface enhancements, bug fixes, and overall system performance and stability enhancements.

These updates and improvements are also applicable to the Pico Neo 3 Link headset. For a detailed list of changes, users can refer to the full release notes available on the Pico board.