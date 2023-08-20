Physicists Replicate Earth’s Core Conditions to Study Hexaferrum

Using a diamond anvil, physicists have achieved the compression of iron into a form known as hexaferrum or epsilon iron (ϵ-Fe), which is believed to be stable at extremely high pressures. This form of iron is thought to be the predominant component of Earth’s core, and studying its properties could help us understand the anisotropy, or directional variations, in the texture of the core.

The main challenge in studying Earth’s core is the difficulty of replicating its high-pressure conditions on the surface. However, scientists have been able to create brief pulses of high-pressure conditions using diamond anvils and heat. Physicist Agnès Dewaele and her team from the University of Paris-Saclay successfully synthesized ϵ-Fe single crystals in diamond anvil cells and measured their elastic constants up to 32 GPa at 300 Kelvin using inelastic X-ray scattering.

Typically, when high pressure is applied to the atmospheric pressure phase of iron called ferrite or alpha iron in an attempt to transform it into hexaferrum, it fractures into unsuitable tiny crystals for detailed analysis. To overcome this challenge, Dewaele and her colleagues used a stepwise approach. They subjected ferrite crystals to 7 gigapascals of pressure and 800 Kelvin of temperature, which resulted in an intermediate phase of iron known as austenite or gamma iron. At pressures between 15 and 33 gigapascals at 300 Kelvin, the austenite crystals transformed smoothly into the hexaferrum phase.

The properties of hexaferrum were analyzed using a synchrotron beamline at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility. The study revealed that hexaferrum’s elasticity is directional, with waves propagating faster along a specific axis. This anisotropy remains consistent even during pressure changes, indicating that hexaferrum behaves similarly in the extreme conditions of the inner core, which can reach pressures up to 360 gigapascals. These findings align with observations of seismic waves traveling through the planet.

The research conducted by Dewaele and her team provides valuable insights into the extreme conditions of Earth’s core. By replicating these conditions and studying hexaferrum, scientists can further understand the composition and behavior of the core. The study has been published in Physical Review Letters.