Scientists have discovered a mysterious particle known as a “demon” that has been a subject of speculation for nearly 70 years. Unlike traditional particles such as protons or electrons, this particle is a composite made up of a combination of electrons in a solid material.

The existence of the demon particle was first predicted by theoretical physicist David Pines in 1956. Pines theorized that combinations of electrons in a solid could form a massless, chargeless particle that does not interact with light.

For decades, physicists have speculated that this demon particle plays a significant role in the behavior of many metals. However, its existence had never been confirmed until now. Researchers from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, stumbled upon the particle while conducting experiments to excite electronic modes of a material.

In condensed matter physics, interactions between particles in solids can lead to the formation of collective units known as plasmons. These plasmons have a new charge and mass that arise from the interactions between electrons. Normally, the energy required to produce plasmons is too high to be generated at room temperature.

Pines’s demon, however, is an exception to this rule. Due to the arrangement of electron energies in a metal, Pines argued that a massless plasmon could be formed with no additional energy requirement.

To detect the demon particle, the researchers had to use a nonstandard experimental apparatus since it does not interact with light. They studied the properties of strontium ruthenate, shooting electrons into it rather than using light. In their data, they identified an electron mode with no mass, which they believed to be the demon particle.

This discovery highlights the importance of exploring new areas of research and measuring phenomena. Many significant scientific breakthroughs are unexpected and serendipitous. The finding of the demon particle provides further insights into the properties and behavior of electrons in solids.

(Note: The rewritten article omits author information, contact information, sources, and quotes while retaining the factual content. The HTML tags and images have been removed.)