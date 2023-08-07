Rumors Around iPhone 15 Pro Design Changes Emerge

Rumors surrounding the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro have been circulating, detailing potential design changes. One of the speculated changes includes replacing the Lightning port with a USB-C port, along with the introduction of a new mute button. Additionally, there has been speculation about the removal of physical buttons in favor of haptic buttons for a sleek “button-less” design.

However, recent information suggests that these rumors may not hold true. Cirrus Logic, a top Apple supplier, has confirmed that Apple will not be transitioning to solid-state buttons. This confirmation aligns with earlier predictions made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Cirrus Logic mentioned in their shareholders’ letter for Q4 FY23 that a product initially planned for release in the fall will not be brought to the market as scheduled. This development indicates that the Solid-State Buttons, which were expected to provide a button-like experience without any physical movement, will not be included in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that Apple has completely abandoned the plan for “button-less iPhones.” Cirrus Logic’s high-performance mixed-signal (HPMS) segment still has the potential to play a role in fulfilling Apple’s vision for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in 2024.

Despite this setback, there are still other intriguing changes to anticipate in the upcoming iPhone lineup. The entire series is likely to feature a USB-C port and Dynamic Island. The Pro models may also sport thinner bezels, a larger camera hump, and a periscope lens for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Internally, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, while the Pro models will come equipped with the upcoming A16 Bionic chip. Additionally, the lineup is expected to offer improvements in battery life and overall performance, and will come with iOS 17 pre-installed.

As the release of the iPhone 15 series approaches, anticipated in the second week of September, more details are eagerly awaited. Stay tuned for further information and enjoy the leaks and rumors in the meantime.