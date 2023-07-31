Photronics, Inc. Shows Strong Performance and Attracts Institutional Investors

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has recently gained attention from hedge funds and institutional investors, as reflected in changes to their positions. One notable investor, LSV Asset Management, has revealed a significant increase in its stake in Photronics during the first quarter of this year.

LSV Asset Management now owns 430,300 shares of Photronics, representing a 19.9% increase from the previous quarter. This increased ownership is primarily driven by Photronics’ impressive financial performance. The company exceeded analysts’ consensus estimates by posting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54, which was $0.10 higher than expected.

Photronics also demonstrates strong profitability, with a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. These figures highlight the company’s ability to generate profits and effectively allocate resources.

Furthermore, Photronics reported Q1 2023 revenue of $229.30 million, surpassing analyst estimates and representing a substantial 12.1% increase from the same period last year. This positive financial performance, combined with industry trends, has led industry analysts to project positive earnings per share for Photronics in the current fiscal year.

The increased stake in Photronics by LSV Asset Management indicates their confidence in the company’s ability to continue delivering favorable returns. As of the latest filing, LSV Asset Management owns approximately 0.69% of Photronics’ total worth, which amounts to $7,134,000.

Photronics, Inc. has solidified its position as an attractive investment opportunity in the semiconductor sector. With its strong financials and positive market sentiment, the company is well-positioned for further growth and success in the future.