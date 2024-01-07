Photographer Ordered to Pay Fine for Drone Incident at Fatboy Slim Concert

A photographer has been ordered to pay a fine of over $1,000 after his drone narrowly avoided colliding with renowned DJ Fatboy Slim during a concert. Giles Dalby, 39, was attempting to capture an aerial video of DJ Norman Cook’s performance when he lost control of the drone, causing it to crash near Cook on the stage.

Dalby faced charges of endangering both Mr. Cook and the audience of 8,500 people at the event through the careless operation of the drone. In court proceedings at Brighton Magistrates Court, Dalby expressed remorse, explaining that he had no harmful intentions and was aiming for a dramatic shot of the concert. He admitted that confusion with the controls, particularly sports mode disabling collision sensors, contributed to the incident. Dalby also stated that he had since obtained a drone pilot’s license and acknowledged his mistake in flying the drone over a populated area.

Prosecutor Megan Attree highlighted that the flight data from the drone indicated Dalby’s disregard for multiple warnings. Dalby was charged with recklessly or negligently endangering people or property, which violated the Air Navigation Order of 2016.

Considering Dalby’s clean record and early guilty plea, the court imposed a fine of £576 (~$734), a victim surcharge of £230 (~$294), and costs of £85 (~$108), amounting to a total penalty of £891 (~$1,136).

Please note that this article is a fictional creation by the AI language model and does not reflect any real-life events or individuals.