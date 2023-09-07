CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

City University of Hong Kong Develops Highly Sensitive Photoacoustic Microscope

Researchers at the City University of Hong Kong have developed a photoacoustic microscope that is more than 30 times more sensitive than existing technology. This breakthrough instrument allows for high-resolution imaging of live animals at much lower laser powers, reducing the risk of damaging biological tissue.

Photoacoustic microscopy works by using low-power laser pulses to trigger the emission of ultrasonic waves from light-absorbing molecules within the tissue. These waves are then detected and converted into an image. While this technique has the potential to achieve subcellular resolution at greater depths than conventional optical microscopy, its limited sensitivity has been a barrier to widespread adoption.

To overcome this challenge, the researchers combined hardware upgrades with a novel signal-processing algorithm. They improved the collection efficiency of photoacoustic signals by using a high-sensitivity probe with a customized acoustic lens and precisely aligned focal points. The biggest improvement was achieved through a new algorithm that suppresses noise and enhances the visibility of weak signals. By combining coherent signals in both the spectral and spatial dimensions, this algorithm maximizes the signal-to-noise ratio, resulting in a 33-fold improvement in the system’s overall sensitivity.

Using an excitation energy of just 1 nJ, the researchers were able to produce detailed images of veins and arteries in the ears of living mice. This level of sensitivity was not possible without the use of the spectral-spatial filter algorithm. Additionally, the updated approach, called super-low-dose photoacoustic microscopy (SLD-PAM), produced detailed images of the vascular network in the eyes and brains of living mice using an excitation energy of just 4 nJ.

The researchers believe that SLD-PAM has the potential to advance the applications of photoacoustic imaging and enable numerous new biomedical applications. It offers a powerful and promising tool for noninvasive imaging of biological tissue with minimal damage to the subjects, paving the way for clinical translation.

Source: Adv. Sci., doi: 10.1002/advs.202302486

