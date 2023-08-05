CityLife

The Fate of Mars’ Moon Phobos

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
When NASA’s Perseverance Rover captured an image of Mars’ moon Phobos eclipsing the Sun, it served as a reminder of the moon’s eventual fate. Phobos, the closest of Mars’ two moons, is destined to either crash into the planet or break up completely.

The descent of Phobos towards Mars has been observed, with the moon approaching the planet at a rate of six feet (1.8 meters) every hundred years. According to NASA, in 50 million years, Phobos will either collide with Mars or disintegrate and form a ring around the planet.

Scientists have long known about Phobos’ inevitable demise. Eclipse observations conducted from the surface of Mars in the past two decades have contributed to our understanding of Phobos’ slow descent.

This news comes at a time when there is growing scientific interest in Mars, especially after NASA’s discovery of “diverse organic matter” on the planet’s surface. This finding has the potential to reshape our understanding of Mars and the search for extraterrestrial life.

The Perseverance rover made the significant discovery in the Jezero Crater on Mars. Various explanations have been proposed for the presence of the organic material, ranging from interactions between water and dust to the deposition of dust or meteorites onto the planet.

As our understanding of Mars expands, further research and exploration may provide more insights into the fate of Phobos and the mysteries of the red planet.

