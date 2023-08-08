New Phishing Campaign Targets Chat GPT Users

A new phishing campaign has been discovered by ESET, a leading threat detection company. The campaign specifically targets users who are searching for the latest version of Chat GPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI. Cybercriminals are creating fake applications, websites, and extensions to deceive users and steal their sensitive information.

Chat GPT, which launched in November 2022, has gained popularity for its AI-based conversational interactions. However, this popularity has made it a prime target for phishing attacks.

ESET recently uncovered a phishing website that appears as one of the top search results on Google when users search for terms like “Chat GPT 4” or “Chat GPT for Android.” The website, chatgptui.com, mimics the original site and even includes logos of legitimate companies that utilize the chatbot service to appear more authentic.

When a user clicks on “get started” on the fake website, they are prompted to enter registration details without any validation process. The cybercriminals aim to convince users that they are subscribing to the paid version of Chat GPT, prompting them to provide their credit card information for payment.

To protect against such phishing campaigns, ESET recommends several precautions. Firstly, users should be cautious when installing extensions, apps, or subscribing to websites. It is essential to verify the URL before accessing a webpage, especially if it is from an advertisement, email, or message. Manually typing the URL can help ensure its authenticity.

Furthermore, users should never enter credit card or banking information without confirming that the website has proper security measures in place. It is crucial to verify the authenticity of trust seals and keep devices and software up to date. The use of trusted anti-malware software is also recommended.

If users suspect that malicious software has been installed, it is advised to disconnect from the internet and seek assistance from an IT expert.

For more information on cybersecurity, users can visit the ESET news portal and listen to their podcast, Conexión Segura, to stay informed about the world of cybersecurity.