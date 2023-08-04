Philips Avent Recalls 13,000 Baby Monitors Due to Overheating Batteries

Philips Avent has issued a recall for more than 13,000 baby monitors after it was discovered that their lithium-ion batteries can overheat while charging. This poses a risk of burns and property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the affected models, namely the SCD630 and SCD843, which were manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019.

To identify the affected devices, consumers can locate the model numbers and production date codes on the bottom of the Parent Unit. The monitors and camera are white in color, with the brand name “Philips Avent” printed on the front. Although there have been 23 reports of overheating in Europe, there have been no incidents reported in the U.S.

Philips has provided photos of the affected devices on its website to assist consumers in recognizing if their product is part of the recall. However, for those whose baby monitors are not affected, no further action is required. Philips assures that unaffected products are safe to use and not subject to the recall. It’s worth noting that all other baby monitors from Philips Avent utilize a different type of battery.

This recall is a precautionary measure taken by Philips Avent to prioritize consumer safety and avoid potential hazards associated with overheating batteries. It’s crucial for consumers to heed the recall and discontinue using the affected baby monitors promptly.